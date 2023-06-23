Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh to star in Chandoo Mondeti's next: Reports

Naga Chaitanya will reportedly star opposite Keerthy Suresh in Chandoo Mondeti's next. The actor-filmmaker duo previously worked on two films

Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh

Naga Chaitanya who was last seen in the film 'Custody' has reportedly signed his next with director Chandoo Mondeti. Chaitanya and Mondeti have previously worked together in 'Premam' (2016) and 'Savyasachi' (2018). While the official confirmation is awaited, reports also state that the film will also star Keerthy Suresh.

If all goes as planned, the film will mark Chaitanya and Suresh's second film together. They had previously shared screen space in the National-award winning film 'Mahanati' directed by Nag Ashwin. Chaitanya played a brief role of his late grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the biopic made on Savitri.

If reports are true, the film will be Naga Chaitanya and Keerthy Suresh's first full-fledged movie.

As per reports, the film is based on a real story of a a man taking great risk for his lady love which leads to lots of twists and turns towards the end. The male protagonist will be a boat driver in the film. The film is said to be bankrolled by Bunny Vaas along with his partners. this will be their second collaboration with Chaitanya.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the film 'Custody' directed by Venkat Prabhu. the film opened to mixed reviews and had a decent run at the box office. 'Custody' is an enthralling action-drama focusing on Shiva (Naga Chaitanya), a young constable tasked with the high-risk responsibility of transporting a dangerous criminal named Raju (Arvind Swami) to the court in Bengaluru. Unaware of Raju's role as a key witness against a powerful senior minister, Shiva finds himself become a target, along with the criminal he's escorting. As they navigate a treacherous journey, Shiva must protect Raju and ensure his testimony reaches the courtroom. This edge-of-your-seat action-thriller explores the relentless pursuit of justice, despite the betrayal in tow, delivering an adrenaline-fuelled cinematic experience.

The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform, Prime Video.

Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Dasara' opposite Nani. The duo extensively promoted the film across India in different cities. The film which was released in theatres in March is currently streaming on Netflix.