Nani on his upcoming film ‘Dasara’: Shooting for this film was really tough

Nani (Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Telugu star Nani, who was seen in 'Jersey', 'Majnu', 'Eega', among others, shared his shooting experience for his upcoming film, 'Dasara', directed by debutant Srikanth Odela.

While interacting with the media in New Delhi, he informed, "Shooting for this film was really tough as it is made in the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana, there was coal dust and doing the shoot in the midst of that was tough. The dust created congestion in my chest. I couldn't sleep properly but now when the movie is complete it seems like everything was worth it."

"During the shoot we used to suffer but after the pack up and after looking at the outcome things seemed perfect. Yes, I must say one thing there was no fun situation at all during the shoot," he added.

He also shared that to get into the skin of the character at times he drank alcohol. "Whenever the director wanted the eyes to look red, I tried real alcohol," he added.

'Dasara' is an action adventure film written and directed by Srikanth Odela. It stars Nani and Keerthy Suresh.

