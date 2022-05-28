Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > 'Code M' season 2 trailer: Jennifer Winget's fierce avatar leaves fans enthralled

'Code M' season 2 trailer: Jennifer Winget's fierce avatar leaves fans enthralled

Updated on: 28 May,2022 12:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The just-launched one-and-a-half-minute trailer is a feast for the eyes as it's filled with loads of action and drama. A rap playing in the background makes it an edge-of-the-seat watch

'Code M' season 2 trailer: Jennifer Winget's fierce avatar leaves fans enthralled

Picture courtesy/Jennifer Winget's Instagram account


Mark your calendar! Jennifer Winget is back to enthrall you with her role of Major Monica Mehra in the second season of 'Code M'.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer on social media.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)


Show full article

jennifer winget Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK