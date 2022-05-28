Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Watch video! Ehsaan Noorani: I miss performing at Rang Bhavan

Watch video! Ehsaan Noorani: I miss performing at Rang Bhavan

Updated on: 28 May,2022 06:48 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and Nikhil D'souza join mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Watch video! Ehsaan Noorani: I miss performing at Rang Bhavan

Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Nikhil D'souza


Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and Nikhil D'souza are the latest guests on mid-day.com's special series, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.'

Speaking about their favourite places in the city that are related to music, Shankar says, "A lot of our creations have happened at a studio called Purple Haze in Bandra. It dosen't belong to us. For the past 25 years, most of the creative work has happened at Purple Haze, it's a small little studio but there's a vibe to it."




Ehsaan says, "The place that I really miss is Rang Bhavan where we used to perform. Such a beautiful place that has gone to pieces, rusted and broken down which is really sad." Nikhil adds, "We played the last edition of Independence rock at Rang Bhavan and then it was declared a heritage site and they stopped concerts there. Some of my memories of studios, there's Yash Raj studios where I recorded my first album with Warren Mendonsa (Blackstratblues.) I never released the album though and one venue I miss is Blue Frog, we were really respected as performers. Unfortunately that shut down a few years ago."


Show full article

web series Music mumbai bandra andheri

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK