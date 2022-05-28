Watch video! Ehsaan Noorani: I miss performing at Rang Bhavan

Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and Nikhil D'souza join mid-day.com's 'Mumbai Meri Jaan'

Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy and Nikhil D'souza

Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa and Nikhil D'souza are the latest guests on mid-day.com's special series, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan.'

Speaking about their favourite places in the city that are related to music, Shankar says, "A lot of our creations have happened at a studio called Purple Haze in Bandra. It dosen't belong to us. For the past 25 years, most of the creative work has happened at Purple Haze, it's a small little studio but there's a vibe to it."

Ehsaan says, "The place that I really miss is Rang Bhavan where we used to perform. Such a beautiful place that has gone to pieces, rusted and broken down which is really sad." Nikhil adds, "We played the last edition of Independence rock at Rang Bhavan and then it was declared a heritage site and they stopped concerts there. Some of my memories of studios, there's Yash Raj studios where I recorded my first album with Warren Mendonsa (Blackstratblues.) I never released the album though and one venue I miss is Blue Frog, we were really respected as performers. Unfortunately that shut down a few years ago."

Show full article