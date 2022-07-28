Sign up for these three weekend trips around Mumbai

This isn’t a demanding trek and so it’s ideal for amateur trekkers

Pic Courtesy/sgnp.maharashtra.gov.in

Sunday high

At 1,535 feet above sea level, the Jambhulmal trek takes you to the highest point in Mumbai. This isn’t a demanding trek and so it’s ideal for amateur trekkers. The end result is a panoramic view of Vihar lake, Tulsi lake, Powai, and Dahisar.

On: July 31

Log on to: @sanjay-gandhinationalpark

Call: 8080178281

Cost: Rs 1,500

Monsoon masti

If you want to up the challenge and adventure, give the monsoon trek to Sondai Fort a try. The fort is located six km to the west of Karjat, and at a height of 2,200 m. It also includes climbing steps carved out of rock to get to the final destination. Once you hit the top, you’ll get a view of the valley, the Matheran range and other vistas.

On: July 31

Log on to: liveb4youdie.com

Call: 8369427519

Cost: Rs 699 onwards

Kids on the trail

Ditch the mall trotting and video gaming, and introduce your little one to the great outdoors. This kids’ nature trek guides children above the age of five years, and their parents, through a forest and streams in Palghar to explore the sights and sounds that nature has on offer.

On: July 30 and July 31

Log on to: mischieftreks.in

Call: 7719800777

Cost: Rs 750 onwards