Ahead of World Tiger Day, two wildlife photographers recall favourite sightings

July 29 is celebrated as Global Tiger’s Day; we speak to two wildlife photographers as they recall their favourite tiger sighting

File Pic

Were you aware that the first tiger’s day was established in 2010, at a summit in St Petersburg, Russia? This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of protecting tigers that have been declared endangered by the World Wildlife Foundation (WWF). Wildlife photographers are always in pursuit of the ideal frame of the tiger in their natural habitat. Two city-based photographers share their memorable frames.

Unexpected captures

Nayan Khanolkar travels to document Indian wildlife outside protected areas and tries to understand tiger movements in those corridors. His most precious capture was in Chandrapur of a tigress along with her four cubs. “This tigress was breeding, and I was curious to understand how she was rearing her cubs outside the protected area. After taking the required permission from the forest department, we set camera traps to understand animal movements and left them alone for six and a half months,” shared Khanolkar. They documented interesting facts about its behaviour, “Luckily, one day, we captured a shot in which the cubs were drinking water and the tigress was scratching a tree, marking her territory. It was a moment I would remember for the rest of my life.” For a tigress in the 21st century, to mark her

territory in a human-dominated landscape was an extraordinary sight.

Surprise visit

For photographer and naturalist Saurabh Sawant, the one image that he greatly enjoyed was in the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve in Assam. “I was leading a special wildlife tour and we were in the eastern zone of the reserve. We stopped the vehicle and were watching a few otters on the bank of a water body with no eyes on the forest road. Suddenly, my driver started whispering, “Tiger, tiger.” I didn’t believe him since spotting tigers is rare in Kaziranga. To my surprise, I saw a beautiful big cat standing in the middle of the road looking at the only car present.” It sat curiously at the edge of the road staring at Sawant’s car for a few seconds before walking away. “So momentary and yet so momentous,” Sawant reminisced.

