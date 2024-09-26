Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai Guide News > Things To Do News > Article > Try this innovative recipe to enjoy the famous croissant with a twist

Try this innovative recipe to enjoy the famous croissant with a twist

Updated on: 26 September,2024 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kanisha Softa | theguide@mid-day.com

Top

With croissants taking centrestage not only in bakeries but also in fashion and home décor with croissant-shaped bags and lamps, we’re helping you hop on the bandwagon by bringing a baker to share their croissant recipe

Try this innovative recipe to enjoy the famous croissant with a twist

The croissant bag and (right) croissant shaped lamp. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article
Try this innovative recipe to enjoy the famous croissant with a twist
x
00:00

What began as a home kitchen venture during the pandemic has flourished into a microbakery. A year ago, Priyanki and Pratik Shah opened their artisanal bakery in Andheri East, specialising in sourdough. The breads are made in small batches using fresh, ingredients. They offer a modern twist with the unique jain-friendly Caprese flat croissant (R350) that combines tangy tomatoes, earthy pesto, creamy mozzarella, and a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze, turning the classic into a convenient handheld treat. Here’s how to ace it at home: 


AT House of Doh, Mahakali Caves Road, Andheri East. 
LOG ON TO @houseofdohh 
CALL 9833233452


Caprese flat croissant 


Caprese flat croissant 

INGREDIENTS
. 500 gm flour 
. 60 gm sugar 
. 10 gm salt 
. 12 gm instant yeast 
. 145 ml water 
. 100 ml milk 
. 100 gm butter 
(for the dough)
. 12 gm gluten
. 50 gm pesto 
. 4-5 pieces of whole cherry tomatoes 
. Balsamic glaze, as preferred 
. Shaved parmesan, as preferred 

Priyanki Shah and Pratik ShahPriyanki Shah and Pratik Shah

METHOD
In a bowl, cream together 225 gm of butter and 25 gm of flour until smooth. Shape this butter block mixture into a 5-inch x 7-inch rectangle and wrap it in parchment paper, sealing all sides. Place it in the refrigerator to firm up. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, yeast, water, milk, butter, and gluten until well combined. Place the dough in the freezer for four hours. 

Roll out the refrigerated dough uniformly (approximately 15-inch x 7-inch). Place the butter block in the centre of the dough and fold both sides over it, ensuring the butter is pliable and the dough is sealed on top. Operate out of a well-cooled room (18-20 degrees Celsius) to prevent the butter from melting. Roll the dough with the butter inside to make an even layer (approximately 6-7 mm).

Make a single fold by folding both sides of the dough over each other like an envelope. Roll the dough evenly until it’s slightly thick (reaches 6-7 mm). Fold both edges of the dough towards the centre, making a double fold and then fold the dough like a book. Let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes. After resting, roll the dough out to a thickness of 4 mm and cut it into small squares (approximately 10 cm x 10 cm).

Proof the squares at 28 degrees Celsius for four hours. After proofing, apply a milk wash to the tops and place a foil roll in the centre of each square to create depth for the filling. Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Bake the proofed squares for  14 minutes or until golden brown. 

Add a layer of the pesto on the flat croissant and top it up with halved cherry tomatoes and mozzarella. Bake in an oven for two-three minutes until the cheese melts. Garnish with some parmesan flakes and balsamic drizzle. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

things to do in mumbai mumbai guide mumbai food Food Food Recipes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK