Try this innovative recipe to enjoy the famous croissant with a twist

With croissants taking centrestage not only in bakeries but also in fashion and home décor with croissant-shaped bags and lamps, we’re helping you hop on the bandwagon by bringing a baker to share their croissant recipe

The croissant bag and (right) croissant shaped lamp. Pics Courtesy/Instagram

What began as a home kitchen venture during the pandemic has flourished into a microbakery. A year ago, Priyanki and Pratik Shah opened their artisanal bakery in Andheri East, specialising in sourdough. The breads are made in small batches using fresh, ingredients. They offer a modern twist with the unique jain-friendly Caprese flat croissant (R350) that combines tangy tomatoes, earthy pesto, creamy mozzarella, and a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze, turning the classic into a convenient handheld treat. Here’s how to ace it at home:

Caprese flat croissant

INGREDIENTS

. 500 gm flour

. 60 gm sugar

. 10 gm salt

. 12 gm instant yeast

. 145 ml water

. 100 ml milk

. 100 gm butter

(for the dough)

. 12 gm gluten

. 50 gm pesto

. 4-5 pieces of whole cherry tomatoes

. Balsamic glaze, as preferred

. Shaved parmesan, as preferred

Priyanki Shah and Pratik Shah

METHOD

In a bowl, cream together 225 gm of butter and 25 gm of flour until smooth. Shape this butter block mixture into a 5-inch x 7-inch rectangle and wrap it in parchment paper, sealing all sides. Place it in the refrigerator to firm up. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, sugar, salt, yeast, water, milk, butter, and gluten until well combined. Place the dough in the freezer for four hours.

Roll out the refrigerated dough uniformly (approximately 15-inch x 7-inch). Place the butter block in the centre of the dough and fold both sides over it, ensuring the butter is pliable and the dough is sealed on top. Operate out of a well-cooled room (18-20 degrees Celsius) to prevent the butter from melting. Roll the dough with the butter inside to make an even layer (approximately 6-7 mm).

Make a single fold by folding both sides of the dough over each other like an envelope. Roll the dough evenly until it’s slightly thick (reaches 6-7 mm). Fold both edges of the dough towards the centre, making a double fold and then fold the dough like a book. Let the dough rest in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes. After resting, roll the dough out to a thickness of 4 mm and cut it into small squares (approximately 10 cm x 10 cm).

Proof the squares at 28 degrees Celsius for four hours. After proofing, apply a milk wash to the tops and place a foil roll in the centre of each square to create depth for the filling. Pre-heat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Bake the proofed squares for 14 minutes or until golden brown.

Add a layer of the pesto on the flat croissant and top it up with halved cherry tomatoes and mozzarella. Bake in an oven for two-three minutes until the cheese melts. Garnish with some parmesan flakes and balsamic drizzle.