Sandwich in a croissant: What is a Croiwich and why is it becoming more popular; Mumbai chefs share recipes

As the French boast of their croissant, chefs and home-bakers in Mumbai are taking it a step further as the ‘Croiwich’, a combination of a croissant and sandwich, goes viral on the Internet. They are not only including it on their menu but also making their own sweet and savoury versions of it

Representation Pic

The idea to include a Croiwich on their menu stemmed out of pure boredom for Saigopal Medepalli and Deepika Gowda, co-founders of Thane-based Bean Theory Coffee. “We were bored of eating a regular sandwich and a regular butter croissant. At the same time, we did not want to make those viral chocolate oozing lemon-squeezed croissants. It started with cheese and pesto, and then evolved into a full-blown sandwich,” shares Saigopal, one half of the duo that started the café in January 2020, that used to only serve coffee initially.