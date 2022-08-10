Breaking News
Odisha: Landslide on NH 53 in Sambalpur disrupts traffic
Mumbai sees 852 Covid-19 cases and one death
Black magic cannot end you bad days, says PM Modi taunts Congress
Mukesh Khanna equates 'girls asking for sex' to prostitutes
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Illegal lottery busted ten held

Illegal lottery busted, ten held

Updated on: 10 August,2022 10:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Unit 3 of the crime branch raided a commercial unit on Khairani road on Tuesday and found two persons running a lottery named "GC Coupon - 1" without government permissions

Illegal lottery busted, ten held

Representative image. Pic/Istock


An illegal lottery den was busted and ten people were arrested in suburban Sakinaka area here, police said on Wednesday.


Among those arrested were two operators and eight customers, said an official.

Unit 3 of the crime branch raided a commercial unit on Khairani road on Tuesday and found two persons running a lottery named "GC Coupon - 1" without government permissions, he said.


The operators were thus evading tax, he added.

All the accused were arrested under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code including 420 (cheating) and sections of Lottery Regulation Act and further investigation was underway, the official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai crime news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK