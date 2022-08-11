Burglar running away with cash caught at Jhansi station by Mumbai Police

According to the police sources, the duo committed a burglary in the house of 65-year-old Borivli-based businessman Pradeep Mehta(65) last week. They had escaped with valuable and cash of Rs 3.8 lakh on August 2

The duo committed a burglary in the house of 65-year-old Borivli-based businessman Pradeep Mehta(65) last week. Pic/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police caught a 22-year-old burglar from a train at Jhansi station with the help of RPF. The accused escaped to his native in Uttar Pradesh after committing burglary in a house located in Borivli area last week.

The burglars has been identified as Prem Jagannath Bos (22) and Vishal Sanjiv Sharma alias Batla(22). While Bos was caught in Malvani area, Sharma escaped to his native.

According to the police sources, the duo committed a burglary in the house of 65-year-old Borivli-based businessman Pradeep Mehta(65) last week. They had escaped with valuable and cash of Rs 3.8 lakh on August 2.

Also Read: Mumbai: Residents of another Chembur society complain of worm-infested water

As per the statement given to the police by the complaint he had gone for lunch. After he returned back, he saw the door open. As he entered the house, he saw the iron cupboard broken. Cash of around three lakh and gold ornaments worth about Rs 80,000 were missing from the cupboard.

Under the guidance of DCP Vishal Thakur and senior inspector Ninad Sawant, API Ratilal Tadvi along with his staff began the investigation and checked different CCTV footage from the cameras located inside and outside the building premises. "The accused were captured in one of the CCTV footage. Later with the help of informer, the police caught Bos from Malvani Jankalyan Nagar on August 4. During interrogation, Bos confessed to the crime and revealed the name of Sharma," the officer from Borivali police station said.

Bos told the police that Sharam escaped to his native village by catching the Pushpak Express train.

The police officer alert the RPF and with the help of the RPF official, they caught Sharma at Jhansi station and later bring him to Mumbai.

"We have recovered cash of about Rs 80,000 from the duo. They have been booked and arrested under various sections of IPC and were produced before the court. The court has remanded them in police custody," the police officer added.