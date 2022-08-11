Man poses as Delhi cop to demand Rs 1L from Malad businessman

On Monday, he received three calls from an unknown number but could not answer as he was busy with work. In the evening, he got another call from the number

The man claimed to be an officer from Delhi Crime Control Bureau. Representation pic

The Dindoshi police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a 75-year-old Malad businessman by posing as an officer from the Delhi police.

Sources said complainant Arvind Badriprasad Yadav supplies materials to the film industry and has an office on Jitendra Road in Malad West. On Monday, he received three calls from an unknown number but could not answer as he was busy with work. In the evening, he got another call from the number.

“The caller told Yadav that he was an officer of the Delhi Crime Control Bureau and had received a complaint that the businessman had illegally built his shop on government land. He asked Yadav to meet him at a hotel in Malad. But he refused and disconnected the call,” said a source.

“The next day Yadav and his brother were in his office when a man, who introduced himself as Jayesh Panchal, walked in and demanded R1 lakh from Yadav to clear his name from the complaint. Yadav called his son who rushed to his office with a police patrol team,” said the source. The cops took Panchal to the Dindoshi police station. They arrested Panchal for trespassing and extortion. He was produced in court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody.