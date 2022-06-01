Mumbai Crime: Suspicious husband nails wife’s fraud, gets her arrested

The doctor had filed a domestic violence case against him; he wondered why she wanted to abandon her career and stay with her parents and probed her educational background to discover forged certificates

The woman used to practice as an ayurvedic doctor. Representation pic

A domestic violence case cost a woman from Dharavi dearly, as her husband dug into her educational background to find she had forged certificates to get admission to BAMS and informed the police. The woman, who used to practise as an ayurvedic doctor, was recently arrested by the Dharavi police. According to her husband and Dharavi police, she studied in Dharavi, but got forged SSC and HSC certificates from Uttar Pradesh.

The complainant, Sachin Patwa, works in a private company. According to the complaint, his father’s friend in Sion, was constantly requesting him to get Patwa married to his daughter, Sonal, who was a divorcee. Finally his father gave in and Patwa and Sonal were married in 2018.

Sachin was told that Sonal is a doctor and works in a private clinic in Ghatkopar. They stayed in a rented flat at Sion. In July 2019 Sonal went to her maternal home when she was pregnant and delivered a baby girl in October 2019 but continued to stay there till May 2020. Patwa had purchased a house in Dombivli and took his wife and daughter there. But after spending a couple of months there she went back to her parents’ house with her daughter.

