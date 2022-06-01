Maharashtra: Murder accused escapes from police custody in Palghar

Breaking News
Updated on: 01 June,2022 12:07 PM IST
The police had arrested the accused, Vijay Choudhary (29), in connection with a murder case on May 25, the official from Mokhada police station said

Representation pic


A murder case accused has escaped from police custody in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday. The police had arrested the accused, Vijay Choudhary (29), in connection with a murder case on May 25, the official from Mokhada police station said.

On Monday, he was taken to Nashik for interrogation. While he was being brought back to Mokhada taluka here, the police van developed a snag enroute following which the security personnel and the accused got down from the vehicle.




The accused then gave police the slip, the official said. The police have registered an offence against the accused and efforts are on to trace him, he said. 


