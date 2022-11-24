Pune hospital employee arrested for killing wife by administering lethal drugs

On November 14, Sawant took Priyanka to a hospital in serious condition and she was declared dead by the doctors

Representational images. Pic/iStock

A 23-year-old male nurse has been arrested in Pune district for allegedly killing the wife by administering her lethal injections and trying to pass it off as a suicide, police said on Wednesday.

Swapnil Sawant, the accused, wanted to eliminate his wife as he was having an affair with a nurse who was his colleague at a private hospital and planning to marry her, said an official of Paud police station. Sawant had married Priyanka Kshetre, the victim, only five months earlier and the couple lived in a rented house in Kasar Amboli village in Mulshi tehsil.

Also read: Maharashtra: Three dead, three injured as car rams into stationary truck in Pune

On November 14, Sawant took Priyanka to a hospital in serious condition and she was declared dead by the doctors. "A purported suicide note signed by Priyanka was also found, and a case of domestic violence and abetment of suicide was registered against Sawant," said inspector Manoj Yadav.

But during investigation, it came to light that Sawant had stolen some drugs and injections including Vecuronium Bromide, Nitroglycerin injections and Lox 2% from the hospital where he worked, and allegedly killed his wife by administering them to her. "Further probe is on," inspector Yadav said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever