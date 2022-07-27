Breaking News
Suspected monkeypox case in Noida
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > 36 new Covid 19 cases in Thane city active tally at 300

36 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 300

Updated on: 27 July,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

No death was reported on July 26 and the toll in The stood at 2,144

36 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 300

Representative image


As many as 36 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city on July 27, taking the tally to 1,92,925, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

No death was reported on July 26 and the toll in The stood at 2,144. All new cases detected in Thane are diagnosed as asymptomatic cases.

As per the bulletin, 42 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,481. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.73 per cent.


mumbai mumbai news thane Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK