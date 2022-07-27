36 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 300

No death was reported on July 26 and the toll in The stood at 2,144

As many as 36 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city on July 27, taking the tally to 1,92,925, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

No death was reported on July 26 and the toll in The stood at 2,144. All new cases detected in Thane are diagnosed as asymptomatic cases.

As per the bulletin, 42 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,481. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.73 per cent.