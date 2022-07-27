Breaking News
Updated on: 27 July,2022 09:46 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, Thane currently has 306 active Covid-19 cases

27 new Covid-19 cases in Thane city; active tally at 306

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


As many as 27 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Thane city on July 26, taking the tally to 1,92,889, as per data received by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, Thane currently has 306 active Covid-19 cases. No death was reported on July 26 and the toll in The stood at 2,144.

As per the bulletin, 70 Covid patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning in the city to 1,90,439. The recovery rate in the TMC area is 98.73 per cent.


Meanwhile, The Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jumped by 172 per cent to 2,135 on Tuesday compared to the number of infections reported a day before while 12 persons died due to the infection, the state health department said.

The fresh additions increased the overall tally in the state to 80,37,181 and the death toll to 1,48,080, it said in a report.

The case positivity rate in the state stands at 5.77 per cent.

Maharashtra is now left with 14,092 active cases after 2,565 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries so far to 78,75,009, the report said.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 97.98 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.84 per cent.

