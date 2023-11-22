Breaking News
Agriculture subject to be part of Maharashtra school curriculum from next academic year: Deepak Kesarkar

Updated on: 22 November,2023 08:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector

Deepak Kesarkar. File Pic

Agriculture subject will be added to the curriculum of schools in the state from the next academic year, Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Wednesday.


Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector.


The Mumbai district guardian minister also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would launch the "My School Beautiful School" campaign in the state on December 5.


On the lines of the "Read Mumbai" campaign, a statewide drive will be launched to cultivate reading habits among the students by the chief minister, he said.

Kesarkar said Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has allotted four old double-decker buses which will be used to set up art galleries, libraries, and restaurants. Besides, toilet facilities will also be provided in these buses to be parked in congested areas near JJ Flyover.

"We hope this measure will give a big boost to these areas," the minister added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

