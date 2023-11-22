Among other measures, the city civic body has started taking action against concerned entities violating the air pollution guidelines, Deepak Kesarkar said

Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fogging machines set up to curb pollution, tech measures to be in place soon, says Deepak Kesarkar x 00:00

In a bid to bring down air pollution in Mumbai, fogging machines have been set up which will settle dust in the air, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

He said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is closely monitoring the situation, reported PTI.

"Fogging machines which are used for settling dust in the air have been deployed. The remaining '5 technologies' will be in place soon to curb the pollution," Kesarkar, the guardian minister of Mumbai district, told a press conference, reported PTI.

Among other measures, the city civic body has started taking action against concerned entities violating the air pollution guidelines, he added, reported PTI.

Notably, CM Shinde on Tuesday morning visited parts of Mumbai to review steps taken to control dust and air pollution and said the city civic body has been directed to do cloud seeding if required, reported PTI.

The civic body has already approached a Dubai-based company, which has 100 per cent accuracy in cloud seeding and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with it, Shinde had said, reported PTI.

A total of 584 kilometres of roads in 24 administrative wards of Mumbai are being regularly washed and cleaned to control dust as part of efforts to curb air pollution, the civic body said on Monday, reported PTI.

Fitting vehicle-mounted air filters on 350 BEST buses, setting up virtual chimneys at traffic congestion spots, placing special streetlights and installing air purification systems in select gardens are some of the technological measures being identified to control air pollution in Mumbai, reported PTI.

Earlier, Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said that agriculture subject will be added to the curriculum of schools in the state from the next academic year, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector, reported PTI.

The Mumbai district guardian minister also said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would launch the "My School Beautiful School" campaign in the state on December 5, reported PTI.

On the lines of the "Read Mumbai" campaign, a statewide drive will be launched to cultivate reading habits among the students by the chief minister, he said, reported PTI.

Kesarkar said Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has allotted four old double-decker buses which will be used to set up art galleries, libraries, and restaurants. Besides, toilet facilities will also be provided in these buses to be parked in congested areas near JJ Flyover, reported PTI.

"We hope this measure will give a big boost to these areas," the minister added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)