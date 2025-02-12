Breaking News
In Photos: First day buzz as Maharashtra HSC exams kick off in Mumbai

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

As HSC kicks off the board exams in state, here’s a look at the mood on Day 1 in city

As HSC kicks off the board exams in state, here's a look at the mood on Day 1 in city

Students confirm their seat numbers at their exam centre at R A Podar College, Matunga. Pic/Ashish Raje

Staff at Ruia College, Matunga, check the bags of HSC students before they enter the exam hall. Pic/Ashish RajeStaff at Ruia College, Matunga, check the bags of HSC students before they enter the exam hall. Pic/Ashish Raje


A woman lovingly kisses her daughter before sending her off for her HSC exam at St Rocks College Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh DaveA woman lovingly kisses her daughter before sending her off for her HSC exam at St Rocks College Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave


A student sharpens her pencil before the exam at SIES College, Sion. Pic/Ashish RajeA student sharpens her pencil before the exam at SIES College, Sion. Pic/Ashish Raje


