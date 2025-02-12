As HSC kicks off the board exams in state, here’s a look at the mood on Day 1 in city

Students confirm their seat numbers at their exam centre at R A Podar College, Matunga. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article In Photos: First day buzz as Maharashtra HSC exams kick off in Mumbai x 00:00

Staff at Ruia College, Matunga, check the bags of HSC students before they enter the exam hall. Pic/Ashish Raje

A woman lovingly kisses her daughter before sending her off for her HSC exam at St Rocks College Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A student sharpens her pencil before the exam at SIES College, Sion. Pic/Ashish Raje