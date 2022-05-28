Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service

The ship, which had been deployed in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, was decommissioned at sunset at the Naval Dockyard

Indian Navy officials during the decommissioning ceremony of the frigate INS Gomati (F21) at naval dock, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The Indian Navy on Saturday decommissioned the INS Gomati, a Godavari class guided-missile frigate, after 34 years of service, an official said.

The ship, which had been deployed in Operations Cactus, Parakram and Rainbow, was decommissioned at sunset at the Naval Dockyard here, he said.

Gomati was designed by the Indian Navy and built in an Indian shipyard, and these were initial steps towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), said Vice Admiral, Flag Officer-in-Command, Western Naval Command Ajendra Bahadur Singh.

