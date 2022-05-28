Breaking News
People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister

Updated on: 28 May,2022 09:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Instructions have been given to health officials to undertake necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, the minister adds

People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister

Rajesh Tope. File Photo


Residents of the districts which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, he also noted that though cases have been increasing, very few deaths on account of the virus are being reported.




"The (people living in) districts which are reporting an increase in the daily Covid-19 cases should start taking extra care including wearing of masks. The number of daily cases are on the rise, but it is still under control," he said.


