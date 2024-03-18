Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC orders transfer of BMC commissioner IS Chahal, other bureaucrats

Election Commission directed removal of BMC chief Chahal as well as deputy and additional commissioners, with a deadline of 6 pm on Monday.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal/ Shadab Khan

The Election Commission of India, in a bid to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, on Monday ordered the removal of certain bureaucrats across India including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal and some additional and deputy civic commissioners.

Per a PTI report, the announcement came after Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, held a meeting in the national capital on March 18.

According to the report, the ECI had directed all state governments to transfer officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts. However, Maharashtra had partially complied with the directions. They had not transferred select municipal commissions, additional and deputy civic chiefs.

The poll body also directed the chief secretary to transfer all similarly places civic chiefs and additional or deputy municipal commissioners of other corporations in Maharashtra, the PTI report further stated.

A PTI report, quoting its sources, stated that the ECI ordered the removal of home secretaries of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well. The report further stated that the poll body has also ordered the removal of the West Bengal director general of police.

CEC Kumar, while announcing the Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates on March 17, had reiterated that the poll body will maintain a level playing field and ensure the integrity of the electorate in India.

Election schedule for Maharashtra

Voting for 48 seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. The votes cast across India will be counted on June 4.

Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra S Chockalingam, per the PTI report, previously said, that there are 4,78,50,789 male voters and 4,41,74,722 female voters in Maharashtra as of March 15. He added that the state has 5,559 transpersons who are eligible to vote. He added that the number of voters has risen by 34,69,534 since 2019,

