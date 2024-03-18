Dharavi redevelopment project: Survey begins from Kamla Raman Nagar

The survey for the Dharavi redevelopment project began on Monday in Kamla Raman Nagar of the area in Mumbai, the officials said

The survey for the Dharavi redevelopment project began in Kamla Raman Nagar of the area in Mumbai, the officials said on Monday, the ANI reported.

According to the ANI, SVR Srinivas, the CEO of the Dharavi redevelopment project, said that the project is a very important one, and today we have begun the survey.

"In the survey, we are giving a unique ID number. We are numbering today; after five to six days, another team will come; they will store the data digitally on tablets. We are thinking of completing surveys in eight months. We are doing an upper structure survey as well, giving them numbers and we are considering them also," the CEO of the Dharavi redevelopment project said, as per the ANI.

He further urged the residents to provide the details to the team of the project.

"I want to request that the residents give the details when the team arrives at there doorsteps. After the survey, we will be able to decide how many people live here. It's a big step for Dharavi redevelopment, and I believe there is a good response from people here," he added, the news agency reported on Monday.

One of the locals from the Kamla Raman Nagar area said that the redevelopment project will provide the people of the area with larger rooms and nicer houses, adding that they are very happy.

"The locals of the Kamla Raman Nagar area expressed their happiness and said that we would get a larger space. All the documentation has been done and we have submitted the documents. We have all our documents from the 90s and 20s. Currently, we are facing problems due to the small rooms," another local resident told ANI."

The Dharavi redevelopment project (DRPPL) is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Government of Maharashtra. It was earlier announced that eligible residential tenements in Dharavi will get flats with independent kitchens and toilets measuring a minimum 350 square feet (sq ft), which is a whopping 17 per cent more and the highest among slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

Earlier, dwellers of informal settlements in Maharashtra were given houses measuring 269 sq ft. Since 2018, the state government has started giving them homes measuring between 315 sq ft and 322 sq ft, in line with the minimum area mandated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for houses for the urban poor.

(with ANI Inputs)

