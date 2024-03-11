Breaking News
Adani Groups Dharavi Redevelopment Project to begin survey for rehabilitation of residents
Adani Group's Dharavi Redevelopment Project to begin survey for rehabilitation of residents

Updated on: 11 March,2024 08:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Starting with Kamla Raman Nagar from March 18, the survey will collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents

Dharavi. File Pic/AFP

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project -- a special purpose vehicle set up through a joint venture between the Adani Group and Maharashtra government -- on Monday said it will begin a survey next week to determine eligibility of the slum residents for their rehabilitation.


Starting with Kamla Raman Nagar from March 18, the survey will collect data from lakhs of informal tenement residents, according to a statement. "The data will be used by the state government to determine their rehabilitation eligibility criteria under the proposed redevelopment project," it said.


A specially developed app will be used to capture the data and every informal settlement will be given a unique number, which will be followed with laser mapping of each lane.


Under the redevelopment plan, each tenement holder will be provided with a home and the year of occupying a given space will determine the location where the tenement holder will be rehabilitated.

A project spokesperson urged all residents to support the exercise, saying it will enable the entity to execute the rehabilitation process.

A toll-free helpline number -- 1800-268-8888 -- has been activated to respond to queries and concerns of the locals, it said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

