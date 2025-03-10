Breaking News
Four suffocate to death while cleaning water tank in Mumbai
NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations
Latur civic body file 3 cases, remove 600 illegal banners and hoardings
WPL 2025: Police issues traffic advisory ahead of matches at Brabourne Stadium
Fire breaks out at multiple shops and huts in Goregaon
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Budget 2025 7 business centres to come up in Mumbai city to have USD 15 trillion economy by 2047

Maharashtra Budget 2025: 7 business centres to come up in Mumbai; city to have USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047

Updated on: 10 March,2025 07:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pawar, who tabled the budget for the fiscal 2025-26 in the state assembly, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be developed as a growth hub and an international-standard economic development centre

Maharashtra Budget 2025: 7 business centres to come up in Mumbai; city to have USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Maharashtra Budget 2025: 7 business centres to come up in Mumbai; city to have USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047
x
00:00

At least seven business centres of international standard will be established in Mumbai to boost the city's economy from the present USD 140 billion to USD 1.5 trillion by 2047, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced in the state budget on Monday.


Pawar, who tabled the budget for the fiscal 2025-26 in the state assembly, said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be developed as a growth hub and an international-standard economic development centre.


He said business centres will be established at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), the Kurla-Worli area, Wadala, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, Kharghar and the Virar-Bhoisar area.


The minister further said that the state government has a 26 per cent share in the Vadhavan port, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 76,220 crore.

The port will have an annual cargo handling capacity of approximately 300 million metric tonnes, three times the capacity of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), he said.

"The Vadhavan port is expected to commence cargo operations by 2030," Pawar said, adding that the third airport for Mumbai and the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station will be established near the port.

He said the port will also be connected to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

The state government will also announce a policy to provide financial incentives for modern and well-equipped boats to ensure safe travel from the Gateway of India to Mandwa and Elephanta.

Pawar said the metro project, connecting the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai International Airport, is set to commence soon.

He said the newly developed Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe, covering 1,160 hectares, will have the capacity to handle 90 million passengers and 2.6 million tonnes of cargo annually.

About 85 per cent of the work is completed, and test flights have successfully been conducted, the minister said, adding that domestic flight operations are planned to commence in April.

Pawar said 64.4 km of metro lines will be inaugurated, with 41.2 km in Mumbai and 23.2 km in Pune in the next financial year, while 237.5 km of metro lines will be operational in the next five years.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur is being upgraded and modernised through private participation, and this will increase passenger and cargo capacity.

It will boost Vidarbha's economic development, he said.

The government has plans to start passenger services at Amravati airport by this month's end, while the survey and exploration work for a new airport in Gadchiroli is in progress, and funds will be provided for the expansion of Akola airport. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra Budget maharashtra ajit pawar mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK