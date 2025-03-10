Breaking News
Horoscope today, March 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 11 March,2025 01:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirley Bose | mailbag@mid-day.com

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Horoscope today, March 11: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for March 11.


Aries Aries   
March 21 – April 20
Those who want to change jobs should wait at least six months before sending their CV to organizations. Maintain a healthy diet. 
Cosmic tip: Accept life is going to move a little slowly today.


Taurus   Taurus   
April 21 – May 20
Someone you had ‘unfriended’ gets in touch, talking absolutely like you are their best friend who they met just yesterday. 
Cosmic tip: Always trust intuition as it has been correct 99% of the time.


Gemini  Gemini
May 21 – June 21
Be cautious in investment schemes, especially if you have young children or other dependents. Don’t make impulsive decisions if starting a business.
Cosmic tip: Don’t naively believe everything you hear. Mostly it’s heresy. 

Cancer Cancer 
June 22 – July 23
Consciously try to make positive karmas (the intention must be good). A trip draws in unexpected changes; some good some so-so.
Cosmic tip: Learn from a friend’s latest experience that teaches so much about life.

LeoLeo 
July 24 - Aug 23
Reaching targets may take just slightly longer, so don’t worry. Family relationships are good. 
Cosmic tip: Have faith in the Higher Power that you will always be walking in the sunlight, avoiding shadows.

Virgo Virgo 
Aug 24 – Sept 23
Those in a business may have to deal with some anxious moments because of a contact not getting in touch. Be patient.
Cosmic tip: Accept positive abundance in any form with a thankful heart.

Libra Libra 
Sept 24 – Oct 22
Professionally this is one of your best periods when everything moves ahead as planned. Some have an unexpected meeting with a friend.
Cosmic tip: Go to sleep at night with a peaceful and thankful mind-set.

Scorpio  Scorpio  
Oct 23 – Nov 22
This karmic cycle favours building on what is already there, particularly finance/ savings. 
Cosmic tip: Make the most of this positive karmic cycle, not recognizing it for what it’s worth. Be smart and savvy.

Sagittarius Sagittarius 
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Though it’s a very busy day, but there’s mental satisfaction of a job well done. Meeting friends in the evening may be slightly boring. 
Cosmic tip: Be willing to follow wherever karma leads you unerringly.

CapricornCapricorn 
Dec 23 – Jan 20
Doing your share of charity is your way of reaching out to people. Students can de-stress by having a hobby.
Cosmic tip: Guide karmic cycles to flow smoothly by just doing your duty.

AquariusAquarius 
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Income increases gradually, especially for those who are self-employed. A healthy diet brings positive results. 
Cosmic tip: Don’t be judgmental either about yourself or anyone else. Everyone has their reasons for doing what they do.

Pisces Pisces 
Feb 20 – March 20
Steer life into productive areas even if it takes a little time to get results. 
Cosmic tip: Listen to instincts if something, or someone sends mixed signals. All is not as it should be.

