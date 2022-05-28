Breaking News
Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of service
Mumbai: 20-year-old man stabbed to death during argument in Trombay
Four cases of B.A. 4 variant and three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra: State health department
People should wear masks in districts where Covid-19 cases are increasing: Maharashtra health minister
Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal empanelled in rank of secretary by Union government
DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child
Mumbai sees 330 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 1,929
Maharashtra: Rana couple recites Hanuman Chalisa in Nagpur temple; NCP workers follow with prayers to curb inflation
SpiceJet plane returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed
Maharashtra forbids departments from transferring officials till June 30; essential ones allowed with CM's nod

Updated on: 28 May,2022 08:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

An order issued by the state government's general administration department on Friday said essential transfers due to administrative reasons can be done only after permission is taken from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra forbids departments from transferring officials till June 30; essential ones allowed with CM's nod

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo


The Maharashtra government has directed all its departments to not carry out the transfer of officials till June 30.

An order issued by the state government's general administration department on Friday said essential transfers due to administrative reasons can be done only after permission is taken from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 




This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


