Maharashtra forbids departments from transferring officials till June 30; essential ones allowed with CM's nod

CM Uddhav Thackeray. File Photo

The Maharashtra government has directed all its departments to not carry out the transfer of officials till June 30.

An order issued by the state government's general administration department on Friday said essential transfers due to administrative reasons can be done only after permission is taken from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

