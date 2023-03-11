Maharashtra: Man killed as car rams into tree in Palghar

The accident took place around 3 am on Friday, they said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 28-year-old man died after the car he was travelling in rammed into a tree in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place around 3 am on Friday, they said.

"Khaif Israil Khan and his relatives were returning to Palghar from Boisar in the district when their car rammed into a tree on Sarpada-Umroli road," a police official said.

Khan suffered grievous injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. His body was then sent to a government facility for post-mortem, he said.

Khan had got married just a month back, police said.

