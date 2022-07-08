Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
ED issues FEMA penalty notices to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 10 newly elected MLCs take oath in Maharashtra

Mumbai: 10 newly-elected MLCs take oath in Maharashtra

Updated on: 08 July,2022 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The MLCs were elected to the Council in the June 20 biennial polls in which MLAs had voted

Mumbai: 10 newly-elected MLCs take oath in Maharashtra

MLC Sachin Ahir after taking oath in Vidhan Bhavan. Pic/Sameer Abedi


All the 10 newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC), including Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, took oath on Friday.

Those who took oath were - Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Prasad Lad, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bharatiya (all BJP), Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse (both NCP), Sachin Ahir and Amasha Padvi (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress). The members were administered oath of office by Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House Neelam Gorhe in the Vidhan Bhavan.




Also Read: Maharashtra MLC polls: BJP wins 5 as promised, Congress upset


The MLCs were elected to the Council in the June 20 biennial polls in which MLAs had voted.

The current party position in the 78-member Upper House of the legislature is as follows: BJP 24; Shiv Sena 12; Congress 10; NCP 10; Lok Bharati 1; PWP 1; RSP 1; Independents 4; vacant 15.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK