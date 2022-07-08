Thane: 19-year-old man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi

The incident took place at Bhiwandi's Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi on Friday, an official from the fire brigade said.

"The incident took place at Bhiwandi's Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others," he said.

"Even as Asif jumped into the river, he was swept away by strong currents. His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be caught," the official from the BNMC said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the scene. A search operation was underway.

(with inputs from PTI)