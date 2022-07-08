Breaking News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in UP Police FIR
Mumbai: BMC withdraws 10 per cent water cut due to satisfactory rainfall
Uddhav Thackeray: 'Bow and arrow' poll symbol will remain with Shiv Sena
ED issues FEMA penalty notices to Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel
Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech
SC to hear on July 11 fresh plea against appointment of Eknath Shinde as Maha CM
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane 19 year old man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi

Thane: 19-year-old man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi

Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:12 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place at Bhiwandi's Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others

Thane: 19-year-old man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi on Friday, an official from the fire brigade said.

"The incident took place at Bhiwandi's Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others," he said.




Also Read: Mumbai: One man drowns in Khadan Talao in Dahisar, search for second person continues


"Even as Asif jumped into the river, he was swept away by strong currents. His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be caught," the official from the BNMC said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the scene. A search operation was underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news thane

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK