Mumbai: One man drowns in Khadan Talao in Dahisar, search for second person continues

Updated on: 05 July,2022 11:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the official, A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in the Borivli suburb had gone for a picnic

Representative image


One person drowned in Khadan Talao in the Dahisar area while on a picnic on Tuesday evening and a search was underway for another person, a police official said.

According to the official, A group of seven youths, all in their mid-twenties, from Gorai in the Borivli suburb had gone for a picnic.




"The body of one person who ventured into the lake was recovered by fire brigade officials while the search for the other continues.


Shekhar Pappu Vishkarma (19) was brought to AMO Shatabdi Hospital and was declared dead on arrival. An accidental death case has been registered," the Dahisar police station official informed.

With inputs from PTI

