Residents allege drinking water line has been leaking for more than six months; BMC says it was fixed and this could be a drain leak

The subway beneath the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road at Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla West on Friday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla x 00:00

Kurla West residents have claimed that leakage from a potable water pipeline beneath the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) has gone largely unaddressed for six months. Civic officials, however, said that they had repaired the pipeline and the problem lies with a stormwater drain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manohar Apte, a resident of Vinoba Bhave Nagar in Kurla, said, “For a while now, water tends to flow onto the road from the subway below the SCLR every morning and evening. The BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] repaired the potable water pipeline once but the issue has not been resolved. This is a health hazard, and the BMC should act immediately.”

Manoj Nathani, Kurla West resident, says there is the possibility of water contamination

Possibility of contamination

Locals said there were no complaints about water contamination in the area so far. “It’s possible that ignorance of the leakage can result in contaminated water supply in the future. Footfall on this road is high as it connects Kurla railway station to Vinoba Bhave Nagar as well as Vidyavihar railway station,” a local stated.

The civic body’s L ward officer Dhanaji Herlekar said, “We have already tackled leakage in the potable water line. There is a leakage in a stormwater drain. I have asked my team to repair it immediately.”

Apte refuted Herlekar’s claims, saying, “Yes, the civic body repaired the leakage in the potable water pipeline. But water still leaks out of it during supply time.”

Manoj Nathani, a resident of Kurla West said, “I use this road frequently. Water is always leaking from the pipeline. This can be dangerous as there is the possibility of drinking water being contaminated. The BMC should sort out this issue before the monsoon as this is a flooding spot. Also, during the rainy season, the possibility of contamination can increase.”

The subway beneath the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road at Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla West on Friday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mansoor Sheikh, another resident, said, “This is a high-footfall area. Also, there is a school near the spot so children and their parents frequently use this road. Long-term leakage damages roads. Also, there is the possibility of contamination.”

The BMC received around 26,962 complaints about potable water pipeline leakage in 2024. The complaints were received from the Kurla area itself. There were around 3,685 complaints from the Kurla area last year about pipeline leakage, which is the highest in the city. While 2,239 complaints were received from Malad West; 1,669 were from Ghatkopar and 1,949 complaints were received from the Andheri East area.

Manohar Apte, Vinoba Bhave Nagar resident

Facts and figures

The city receives around 3950 million litres of water daily. According to the BMC data, 30 per cent of the water supply is unbilled.

The BMC received around 26,962 complaints regarding potable water pipeline leaks in 2024. Of these, 3685 were made by Kurla residents alone. Malad West, Ghatkopar and Andheri East accounted for 2239,1669 and 1949 complaints respectively.

The city receives around 3950 million litres of water daily. According to BMC data, 30 per cent of the water supply is unbilled.