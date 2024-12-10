A sudden water pipeline leak on Swami Vivekanand Road in Bandra West has caused disruptions to the water supply in the H West ward. Repair efforts are underway, with residents urged to conserve water.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a major water pipeline supplying the Pali Reservoir in Bandra West suffered a sudden leakage. The incident occurred at Lucky Junction on Swami Vivekanand Road around 2 a.m., impacting one of the two primary pipelines, a 600-millimetre diameter mainline.

The unexpected leak has disrupted water supply to several areas within the H West ward, with some localities experiencing complete shutdowns. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that repair efforts are being conducted on a war footing. A specialised team has been deployed to the site, working tirelessly to stem the leakage and restore normal operations.

As of now, water supply to many affected areas remains disrupted, while others are receiving low-pressure supply through the Veravali Reservoir and the second Pali inlet. Residents have expressed concerns about the situation, with some struggling to manage daily household activities due to the reduced or absent water supply.

The BMC has assured citizens that the repair work is progressing at full speed and is expected to be completed at the earliest. Once the leakage is fully controlled, normal water supply will be restored across the affected localities. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the completion of repairs.

In the meantime, the BMC has issued an appeal to residents to conserve water and use it judiciously during this period. Authorities have also advised people to store water for essential needs and avoid wastage until the supply is fully restored.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by Mumbai’s ageing water infrastructure and the need for regular maintenance to prevent such disruptions. Residents are hoping for a swift resolution as BMC teams continue to work round the clock to address the issue.