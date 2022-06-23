Mumbai reports less than 2k Covid-19 cases as testing rate drops

The total Covid death toll in the city has reached 19,588

A youngster gets a shot of the COVID vaccine at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Wednesday, of the 8,131 tests done, 1,648 samples returned positive. The number of tests was lower than on Tuesday but the positivity rate went up from 16.88 per cent to 20 per cent on Wednesday.

Two patients lost their lives. As per civic officials, an 82-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman with comorbidities like diabetes mellitus, hypertension and heart disease died from the infection. Over the past three days, the city has been reporting less than 2,000 cases but there has been a drop in testing figures, too. Mumbai’s total Covid count has reached 10,99,383.

On Wednesday, out of 1,648 positive cases, 91 patients needed hospitalisation and 17 were put on oxygen support. At present, there are 13,501 active Covid patients, of which 666 have been taking treatment at hospitals and of these 85 patients are on oxygen support and the rest are either at home or in institutional quarantine. The total Covid death toll in the city has reached 19,588. A total of 2,291 patients recovered from Covid during the day, pushing the recovery count to 10,66,294.

On Wednesday, the state reported 3,260 new cases after which the total count has gone up to 79,45,022. On the other hand, 3,353 patients have recovered and the total tally went up to 77,72,491. Apart from Mumbai, one death was reported from the Raigad district. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,892 and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 3,260 cases in the state, 2,666 cases were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

79,45,022

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

2,666

Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

2

No of deaths in city on Wednesday

2,291

Patients recovered and discharged in Mumbai on Wednesday