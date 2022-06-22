Breaking News
India records 12,249 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

Updated on: 22 June,2022 10:43 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed

India records 12,249 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in last 24 hours

Pic/Ashish Raje


India reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths and 81,687 active cases, the data released at 8 am showed. The number of active cases rose by 2,374 from Tuesday, and now constitute 0.19 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said.




The country's Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent as the number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,27,25,055. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.


According to the ministry, 196.45 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020. It surpassed the grim milestone of four crore cases on January 25 this year.

