An actor uncovered the truth about Riya Arvind Barde, a Bangladeshi woman posing as an Indian using forged documents. His investigation revealed her past arrests, fraudulent activities, and human trafficking links

The actor who exposed adult film actress Riya Arvind Barde, allegedly a Bangladeshi national posing as an Indian and living in the country illegally, detailed in a conversation with Mid-Day how he uncovered the truth about the woman he met during the shooting of a pornographic film in Virar during the COVID lockdown in 2020.

Incidentally, Barde’s Indian stepfather, Arvind, attempted to enter India via Nepal after flying in from Qatar but was intercepted by Nepal police and sent to Dubai. He later returned from Dubai to Mumbai on January 31, was taken into police custody, and subsequently handed over to the Thane police for further investigation.

The actor lived in Versova, while Barde resided in Ulwe, and most of their shoots took place in Virar and Surat. “The shooting would start at 7 am and sometimes continue till 2 pm. It was difficult for her to commute from Ulwe,” the actor recalled. She eventually requested to stay at his Versova residence, and he agreed.

However, over time, the actor grew suspicious of Barde. “From her conversations, I sensed she was Bengali, but her surname was Maharashtrian, which made me question her identity,” he said. “My doubts were confirmed when she asked me for ₹5 lakh, claiming she needed the money to bring her aunt's children from Bangladesh to India.”

She admitted to being Bangladeshi when he directly confronted her about her nationality. “I told her to find another way to handle her situation. But when I refused to give her money, she started harassing my parents in Titwala. She feared I would report her to the police about her illegal status,” he explained.

The actor clarified, “I wanted to distance myself from her after discovering she was a Bangladeshi living here illegally. I wasn’t refusing money out of spite, but because I knew she planned to use it to bring people illegally from Bangladesh.”

Despite continuous harassment at his home and threats to his family, the actor complained about Barde to the Titwala police, informing them that she was a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India. However, to his shock, the police did not act on his complaint and instead appeared to side with the woman.

In a twist of events, in April 2022, Barde filed a rape complaint against him at the Versova police station, leading to his arrest. “I was jailed for about six months before being released on bail,” the actor stated.

After his release, he tried to move on with his life and focus on work. However, the issue resurfaced when he received an Instagram message from a man living in Poland. The message revealed that Barde had married the man, lived with him for one to two months, and then filed a dowry harassment case against him and his parents, demanding ₹40 lakh as compensation.

“This was the turning point for me,” the actor said. “I realised that if I didn’t expose her, she would continue to ruin more lives by trapping people in false cases.”

The actor knew that Barde possessed an Aadhaar card, PAN card, and passport and suspected they were obtained using forged documents. He approached the Amravati police, filing a formal complaint and requesting an investigation into her citizenship status and fraudulent activities.

Continuing his efforts, the actor gathered information through Right to Information (RTI) queries. “The documents I received, including her birth certificate and gender certificate, were all forged and issued from West Bengal. The government departments concerned and the school in West Bengal confirmed this and even sent an official letter to the Amravati police regarding the fraudulent documents,” he revealed.

Further investigations via the e-court portal uncovered that Barde had previously been arrested by the Mumbai Police in 2020 for prostitution.

The actor also shed light on Barde’s background. “Barde is originally from Bangladesh. Her mother, a Bangladeshi citizen, entered India with her three children, including Riya. She later married a Maharashtrian man, Arvind Barde, in Achalpur, Amravati, and manipulated the legal system to obtain Indian documentation for herself, Riya, and her two other children by misleading the court,” he explained.

The truth came to light when Amravati police questioned the brother of Riya's Indian stepfather. “He revealed that the children were not biologically related to his brother. Arvind had married Riya's mother in 2013, but the children were from her previous relationship,” the actor added.

Following Riya’s arrest, her siblings Ritu and Ravindra, mother Anjali, and stepfather absconded. It is believed that Riya's mother and stepfather, Arvind, were residing in Qatar.

In another shocking revelation, the actor disclosed that Riya had smuggled a young girl from Bangladesh to India, forcing her to work as a domestic help. “After Riya's arrest, her siblings disappeared, and now even the whereabouts of that girl are unknown,” he said.

The Thane Crime Branch, which is handling the investigation, has issued a lookout notice for the absconding family members. Recently, the Thane Crime Branch arrested the man who posed as Barde's father to facilitate their documents in India. The police had arrested Barde in the case, but she jumped bail and is currently untraceable.