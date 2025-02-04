BMC’s Rs 74,427 crore budget for 2025-26 introduces a slum tax on commercial properties and a solid waste levy to enhance revenue. The budget prioritises infrastructure, urban mobility, and fiscal sustainability.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has presented its civic budget for the financial year 2025-26, with an estimated outlay of ₹74,427.41 crore. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar submitted the budget to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagarani on Tuesday morning. The budget focuses on fiscal discipline, sustainability, revenue augmentation, infrastructure enhancement, and urban mobility.

A key highlight of this year’s budget is the introduction of new revenue streams, including the assessment of commercial units in slum areas and the implementation of Solid Waste Management (SWM) User Charges.

Slum tax on commercial units

The BMC has proposed a new tax targeting commercial properties in slum areas, which is expected to generate ₹350 crore in revenue. According to the budget document, Mumbai has approximately 2.50 lakh slums, of which nearly 50,000—about 20%—are used for commercial purposes, including small and large industries, shops, godowns, and hotels.

As the BMC provides infrastructure and essential services to these commercial establishments, it has deemed it necessary to recover costs by assessing these properties under a new property tax scheme. The revenue collected from this initiative will be used to improve services and infrastructure for slum dwellers.

Solid waste management (SWM) user charges

The growing population and increasing volume of solid waste in Mumbai have significantly raised the city’s waste management expenses. To ensure the financial sustainability of waste management operations, the BMC has proposed the introduction of Solid Waste Management (SWM) User Charges.

A legal opinion on this matter is currently being sought by the BMC. Once received, an appropriate decision will be taken to amend the SWM Sanitation and Cleanliness By-Laws, 2006, in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, which were notified by the Central Government under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The revenue generated from these charges will enable the BMC to enhance its waste management systems, invest in modern technology, and improve service delivery, ensuring a cleaner and healthier Mumbai for all its residents.

Other key highlights of the Budget

Alongside new revenue streams, the budget also focuses on several critical areas:

Strengthening of medical facilities across the city.

Enhancements to ensure efficient water supply and waste disposal.

Investment in improving the quality of public health and education systems.

Addressing environmental challenges and implementing sustainable urban policies.

Expanding waste disposal initiatives and improving flood prevention infrastructure.

Increasing the number of parks and green zones in the city.

Social Initiatives and Business Development

With the introduction of new revenue sources such as the slum tax and SWM user charges, the BMC aims to strike a balance between fiscal discipline and infrastructural growth, ensuring that Mumbai continues its development while maintaining financial sustainability.