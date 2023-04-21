Thane: Pedestrian crushed to death by dumper

An unidentified man died after coming under the wheels of a speeding dumper vehicle in Dombivili area of Thane district on Friday evening, police said

The incident took place on Rajendra Prasad road, said an official adding that the victim's identity was yet to be ascertained.

The dumper driver was yet to be traced, he said.

