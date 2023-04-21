Thane: Pedestrian crushed to death by dumper

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 April,2023 09:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

An unidentified man died after coming under the wheels of a speeding dumper vehicle in Dombivili area of Thane district on Friday evening, police said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

An unidentified man died after coming under the wheels of a speeding dumper vehicle in Dombivili area of Thane district on Friday evening, police said.


The incident took place on Rajendra Prasad road, said an official adding that the victim's identity was yet to be ascertained.



The dumper driver was yet to be traced, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

