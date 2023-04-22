Horoscope today, April 22 Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Shirley Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for April 22.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A friend who has been a little off-hand gets in touch. Don’t rush to take a decision.

Cosmic tip: Both of you work towards bringing the magic back into the relationship.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

Love life is exciting and you are both so happy to have found each other. Buying a vehicle is considered.

Cosmic tip: Keep an important deadline in mind.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Some facts are distorted and misrepresented beyond recognition. An issue of confusion is resolved with maturity and a cool thought process.

Cosmic tip: Enjoy this short break from work.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Discussing finance can be a minefield if you allow it to be. Make notations of accounts and then speak.

Cosmic tip: Be systematic in whatever you are aiming to complete today.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

A job offer is received. Wisely, change the manner of interacting.

Cosmic tip: Keep in mind that you reap what you sow. You won’t harvest mangoes if potatoes have been planted.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Property matters can be undertaken now. Being humble may be decoded as weakness. Be firm when expressing your point of view.

Cosmic tip: Maintain dedication and confidence in your love.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Desist being judgmental when an ‘ex’ gets in touch after so long. You don’t have to meet. A busy day unfolds.

Cosmic tip: Maintain self-respect when faced with an unsavoury choice.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

The Tarot highlights signing legal documents pertaining to property. There is a change of residence for some.

Cosmic tip: Give each other space to realize how important you are for each other.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Make sure the lawyer has understood facts clearly. Keep team in the loop when working together on a project/ assignment.

Cosmic tip: Remind yourself this project is time bound. Complete it quickly.







Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Those on a limited budget must not overspend. Spending time with a friend is a learning lesson in awareness.

Cosmic tip: Keep income and expenditure in mind when making a purchase.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Be sensitive towards your spouse/ partner’s needs and moods. How you think affects career; so be positive. Health is good.

Cosmic tip: Surround yourself with people who exude positive vibes.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

Stay within the budget when shopping. Handle competitive colleagues by not getting caught in their one-upmanship tactics.

Cosmic tip: Keep your mind and soul peaceful. This love is tangible and very real.