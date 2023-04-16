Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be mindful about what you say if you find yourself angry or irritated. Those on a limited budget need to avoid unnecessary expenses as much as possible.

Life tip: Take a step back if you feel overwhelmed, and make time to think about what is really important. Be willing to make the changes you know you need to.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Look at improving time management, and efficiently use resources. Do not take what people say at face value if you are dealing with any property related matters.

Life tip: Do what matters. Try and simplify your life, and create time to rest and recuperate.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Look at any limitations you place on yourself, as ask yourself if they are really valid. This is a positive time for relationships and deepening of bonds with people you love.

Life tip: Any challenges you face can be turned into opportunities for growth. Do not take the easy way out and react out of habit again.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

While making career related choices, trust your intuition. Work on improving your health and overall immunity.

Life tip: Do not allow yourself to stagnate and get complacent even with good habits. Release people and situations that you need to, and embrace needed change.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Knowing when to assert yourself and when to step back is important when dealing with any family situation. Be disciplined in small tasks and focus on your goals.

Life tip: You won’t know what you are capable of unless you try, but don’t take unnecessary risks.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Avoid talking about personal matters, even with friends. Older Virgos need to be a little mindful about what they eat, and make sure not to overindulge.

Life tip: Hard work will pay off, and it is time to reclaim your power if you have given it away. Acknowledge how far you have come.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Give people information, especially any sensitive information on a need to know basis. Any legal matter needs to be handled very carefully and precisely.

Life tip: Look at every area of your life, to see what the big picture is. Let go of what is unimportant while making decisions and choices.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Look forward instead of focusing on mistakes. Those prone to kidney-related health issues need to take care.

Life tip: Be present in every moment. Take time to relax if your mind is unsettled.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be disciplined and focused if you are learning sonething new. Make the most of your circumstances and use any down time constructively.

Life tip: Get rid of unpurposeful habits and routines. Things that once gave meaning may not anymore.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Do what is right even if it the difficult choice to make. Those prone to stomach issues may need to make a change in their diet and lifestyle.

Life tip: Consciously enjoy the small things in life and be positive. Small blessings will bring in more abundance.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Research and verify all the data if you need to make a presentation or give an interview. Those prone to respiratory ailments need to take care of themselves.

Life tip: Go with the flow. Be open to new ways of handling situations, and don’t try to do everything yourself.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Give your best in everything you do, Make the most of opportunities to learn and grow as an individual.

Life tip: Release the old and start afresh. Situations that do not empower you need not have a hold on you anymore.





