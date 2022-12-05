×
Thane records three new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 59

Updated on: 05 December,2022 09:17 AM IST  |  Thane
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 59 and the recovery count at 7,36,077

Thane records three new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 59

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported three new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection tally to 7,47,347, a health official said on Monday.


The latest numbers were recorded on Sunday.



The number of active Covid-19 cases in the district stood at 59 and the recovery count at 7,36,077, the official said.

No fatality was reported on Sunday and the Covid-19 death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

