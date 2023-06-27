Breaking News
Thane: 33-year-old man injured as balcony of chawl collapses
Jammu and Kashmir: 8 killed, 16 injured in three separate road accidents
Maharashtra: Telangana CM KCR offers prayers at Pandharpur temple
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 6.97 pc
Tomato prices soar across country due to dip in supply, cost Rs 80-100 per kg
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat 32 year old labourer killed after falling from under construction building

Gujarat: 32-year-old labourer killed after falling from under-construction building

Updated on: 27 June,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Modasa
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 32-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured when they fell from the second floor of an under-construction building in Aravalli district in Gujarat

Gujarat: 32-year-old labourer killed after falling from under-construction building

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Gujarat: 32-year-old labourer killed after falling from under-construction building
x
00:00

A 32-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured when they fell from the second floor of an under-construction building in Aravalli district in Gujarat.


The incident took place at an under-construction building in Modasa town when a slab from the third floor fell on three labourers.


The deceased labourer has been identified as 32-year-old Munir Shaikh.


"Hit by the debris, the labourers fell to the ground. One of them died on the spot, while the others were grievously injured," the official said.

"The injured men were rushed to a hospital in Modasa, where they were undergoing treatment," the official added. 

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
gujarat india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK