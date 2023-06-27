Gujarat: 32-year-old labourer killed after falling from under-construction building

A 32-year-old labourer was killed and two others injured when they fell from the second floor of an under-construction building in Aravalli district in Gujarat

The incident took place at an under-construction building in Modasa town when a slab from the third floor fell on three labourers.

The deceased labourer has been identified as 32-year-old Munir Shaikh.

"Hit by the debris, the labourers fell to the ground. One of them died on the spot, while the others were grievously injured," the official said.

"The injured men were rushed to a hospital in Modasa, where they were undergoing treatment," the official added.

(with inputs from PTI)