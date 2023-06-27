Three persons were killed in a road accident after a speeding state transport bus hit their two-wheeler in Nashik

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Three killed after speeding ST bus hits two-wheeler x 00:00

Three persons were killed in a road accident after a speeding state transport bus hit their two-wheeler in Nashik.

The road accident occurred near Shirwade Vani Phata in Niphad taluka around 11 pm on Monday, according to the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The victims were on their way home to Shirwade Vani village, when a state transport bus hit their two-wheeler, killing them on the spot," the official said.

Angered by the deaths, the Shirwade Vani villagers staged a protest on the Mumbai-Agra national highway demanding the construction of a flyover near the village.

"The protest affected vehicular traffic on the highway for some time," said the official.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Union Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pawar reached the spot.

The minister held a discussion with state officials.

After the minister's assurance of necessary action, the villagers called off the agitation.

(with inputs from PTI)