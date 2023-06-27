Boulder crashes on bypass road in Thane; no casualty, traffic affected

A boulder crashed on the Mumbra bypass road in Maharashtra's Thane district, affecting vehicular movement on the route, a civic official said on Tuesday

No one was injured in the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday when the boulder crashed near a temple on the bypass, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Traffic on the Mumbra bypass was affected till Tuesday morning.

Local firemen and disaster management team rushed to the spot after being alerted and worked through the night to remove the boulder and stones fallen on the road, the official said.

After hectic efforts, the blockade was cleared by 9 am on Tuesday and traffic movement was restored, he said.

The district has been receiving heavy rains since the past few days.

