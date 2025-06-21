Acting on a tip-off, police uncovered a large-scale operation producing counterfeit cigarettes of reputed brands, including Gold Flake, using state-of-the-art machinery and raw materials

An illegal cigarette factory was busted by the police in Bihar's Rohtas. Representational Pic/File

In a major breakthrough, the Rohtas Police in Bihar on Saturday busted an illegal cigarette manufacturing factory operating in Balathuan village under the Sasaram Mufassil police station area on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police uncovered a large-scale operation producing counterfeit cigarettes of reputed brands, including Gold Flake, using state-of-the-art machinery and raw materials.

Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar confirmed the raid and said that a special team led by SDPO Kumar Vaibhav was constituted to act on the intelligence input.

The team comprised personnel from several local police stations.

During the operation, two individuals were arrested on the spot, including Gopalji Ojha, identified as the owner of the factory and Rajesh Kumar Mishra, the supervisor, hailing from Baragaon, Varanasi (UP).

Both accused are residents of Uttar Pradesh and are believed to have been running the illegal operation for nearly seven years.

Police also detained and questioned over 20 workers present at the site. Most of them were reportedly unaware of the scale and illegality of the production they were involved in.

The police recovered three high-end cigarette-making machines, large quantities of finished counterfeit cigarettes (Gold Flake and other brands), packaging materials mimicking genuine brands, and tons of raw materials, including filters, tobacco, and wrappers.

A raid on a nearby warehouse yielded further fake stock, indicating a well-organised distribution network.

The total estimated value of the recovered items runs into crores of rupees.

SP Roshan Kumar said the police are now investigating the supply chain, distribution network, and any potential links to larger inter-state counterfeit rackets.

Initial findings suggest the products were being distributed across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and possibly other neighbouring states.

“This operation had been running covertly for years and was causing immense revenue loss to the government and brand owners. We are taking this case very seriously, and a thorough investigation is underway,” said SP Roshan Kumar.

The arrested individuals will be produced in court, and further charges may be framed under sections related to fraud, counterfeiting, and organised crime.

Forensic teams have been called to examine the machines and product samples.

