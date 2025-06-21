Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Nitish Kumar announces significant pension increase ahead of Bihar polls

Nitish Kumar announces significant pension increase ahead of Bihar polls

Updated on: 21 June,2025 04:41 PM IST  |  Patna
PTI |

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, announced Saturday that his government is significantly boosting pensions for senior citizens, widows, and people with disabilities. Starting this July, these beneficiaries will receive rs 1,100 per month, as rs 700 increase from the current amount

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Pic.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday that his government has decided to increase pensions for senior citizens, widows, and people with disability by Rs 700 per month. Beneficiaries will now receive an increased pension of  Rs 1,100 from July.

"I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs 1,100, instead of Rs 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from July," Kumar posted on X. He added that the pension amount will be sent to the accounts of all beneficiaries on the 10th day of every month.


"This decision of the government will help beneficiaries and will ensure they spend a dignified life, which is the top priority of the government," Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI in Patna. The Chief Minister stated that the total number of beneficiaries for the pension scheme in the state stands at 1.96 crore.


"The elderly people are an important part of society, and their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," the chief minister affirmed. This decision holds significant importance as the state is slated to go to Assembly polls in a few months.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

