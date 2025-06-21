Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, announced Saturday that his government is significantly boosting pensions for senior citizens, widows, and people with disabilities. Starting this July, these beneficiaries will receive rs 1,100 per month, as rs 700 increase from the current amount

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File Pic.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Saturday that his government has decided to increase pensions for senior citizens, widows, and people with disability by Rs 700 per month. Beneficiaries will now receive an increased pension of Rs 1,100 from July.

"I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs 1,100, instead of Rs 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get a pension at the increased rate from July," Kumar posted on X. He added that the pension amount will be sent to the accounts of all beneficiaries on the 10th day of every month.

"This decision of the government will help beneficiaries and will ensure they spend a dignified life, which is the top priority of the government," Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi told PTI in Patna. The Chief Minister stated that the total number of beneficiaries for the pension scheme in the state stands at 1.96 crore.

"The elderly people are an important part of society, and their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction," the chief minister affirmed. This decision holds significant importance as the state is slated to go to Assembly polls in a few months.

