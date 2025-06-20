Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra govt extends deadline for high security registration plates to August 15

Maharashtra govt extends deadline for high-security registration plates to August 15

Updated on: 20 June,2025 03:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar

This is the third extension by the Maharashtra state transport department for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The original deadline of March 31 was first extended to the end of April, then to June 30, and now to August 15, due to a poor response from vehicle owners, officials said

High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) are specialised plates designed to prevent vehicle theft and fraudulent activities through enhanced security features. Representational Pic/File

The Maharashtra government on Friday extended the deadline for vehicle owners to install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to 15 August 2025, warning that strict enforcement will begin from 16 August, an official government notification said.

HSRPs are specialised plates designed to prevent vehicle theft and fraudulent activities through enhanced security features.


This is the third extension by the state transport commissioner for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. The original deadline of March 31 was first extended to the end of April, then to June 30, and now to August 15, due to a poor response from vehicle owners, officials said.


According to the transport department, there are 2.10 crore such older vehicles in the state. However, only 23 lakh vehicles have been fitted with HSRPs in the past six months.

“From 16 August onwards, enforcement squads will take action against vehicles without HSRPs. However, no action will be taken against those with a valid appointment booked before 15 August,” the notification said.

It said that the vehicle owners are urged to book their HSRP installation appointment through the official transport department website: https://transport.maharashtra.gov.in.

The HSRP drive began in December 2024, following a lengthy tendering process. The department appointed three companies to fit HSRPs on the 2.10 crore eligible vehicles, out of Maharashtra’s total vehicle population of over 4 crore. Initially, vehicle owners were given four months to comply with the March-end deadline.

In February this year, the transport department had published a newspaper advertisement that stated, "To avoid a fine of Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, please ensure that you install an HSRP on your vehicle."

