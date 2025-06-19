A bus belonging to the Patan depot of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on its way to Dhebewadi when it met with the accident around 8 am, an official said

At least 20 passengers sustained injuries when a state transport bus hit a roadside tree after its driver tried to dodge an approaching private bus in Maharashtra's Satara district on Thursday morning, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident occurred near Janugadewadi village on the Dhebewadi-Patan Road in Satara district, an official said.

A bus belonging to the Patan depot of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on its way to Dhebewadi when it met with the accident around 8 am, he said.

"A private bus was coming from the opposite side. To steer clear of the other bus, the driver of the ST bus swerved to the left but lost control of his vehicle. The ST bus then crashed into a roadside tree," the official said, according to the PTI.

A total of 20 passengers suffered injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

A district official said that nobody was seriously injured in the accident. Most of the victims were discharged after first aid, he added.

Eight killed, four injured in accident in Pune

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Maharashtra, a road accident on Tuesday evening on the Jejuri-Morgaon Road in Pune district claimed the lives of eight people, and left four others injured, including two children, the Pune Rural Police stated, according to the ANI.

The accident occurred in front of Shriram Dhaba, near the Kirloskar Company at around 6:45 PM, within the jurisdiction of Jejuri Police Station.

The police said, the owner of a dhaba was unloading a refrigerator from a delivery pickup vehicle when a car rammed into them from behind at high speed. The impact was severe, resulting in eight fatalities on the spot, including seven men and a woman.

Deceased were identified as Somnath Ramchandra Wayse , Ramu Sanjeevani Yadav , Ajay Kumar Chavan Ajit Ashok Jadhav ,Kiran Bharat Raut Resident of Pawarwadi, Ashwini Santosh ,Akshay Raut and one unidentified male.

According to the police, all the dead bodies have been taken to Jejuri Rural Hospital for post-mortem.

The injured, including one man, one woman, and two children, have been admitted to Shantai Hospital, Jejuri, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Jejuri Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

(with PTI inputs)