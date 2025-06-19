PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured; Nine people were killed after a car rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle near Jejuri in Pune district on Wednesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune road accident, announces ex-gratia x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a Pune road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Maharashtra. He announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 19, 2025

Nine people were killed after a car rammed into a stationary pick-up vehicle near Jejuri in Pune district on Wednesday evening, police said, reported PTI.

The Pune road accident took place outside a hotel on the Jejuri-Morgaon road around 6.45 pm, reported PTI.

One of the deceased owned the hotel. He and his staff were unloading a refrigerator from the pick-up vehicle when the Pune road accident occurred.

"While the fridge was being taken out, a speeding car carrying six people veered off the road and rammed into the pick-up truck," said Tanaji Barade, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, reported PTI.

It hit five people -- the hotel owner, the pick-up driver and the three men who were helping with the unloading, reported PTI.

These five men, along with four persons in the car including a six-year-old boy and a woman, were killed.

A woman and her daughter, also in the car, sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, the official added.

Police were probing what caused the car to veer off the road, deputy Superintendent Barade said, reported PTI.

Earlier, on June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River.

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified," reported ANI.

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm, and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)