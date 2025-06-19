Officials from the Vile Parle police station said that they were examining CCTV footage from the premises to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the reason behind the incident. The cops were yet to recover any suicide note from the site of accident

Following the incident, Mumbai Police officials rushed to the college in Vila Parle and began investigations into the matter. Representational Pic/File

A 21-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a college in Vile Parle East in suburban Mumbai on Thursday following which the police has launched a probe into the matter, officials said.

While it is suspected to be a case of suicide, police are also probing if she accidentally fell from a higher floor of the college building, they said.

Officials from the Vile Parle police station are closely examining CCTV footage from the premises to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the reason behind the tragic incident. The cops are yet to recover any suicide note from the site of incident.

“We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the matter. We are not sure if it was a case of suicide or she slipped from the third floor of the building. We are yet to find any suicide note from the incident site,” said a senior officer.

Further investigations are underway, said the police official.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing distress, please reach out for help:

MPower Mental Health Helpline: 1800-120-820050

AASRA / Vandrewala Foundation: 9999666555

iCall (TISS): 9152987821 (Monday–Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm)

Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528