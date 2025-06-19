Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad; red alert for Palghar
Mithi river desilting scam: Actor Dino Morea appears before ED again on June 19
Mumbai: New Carnac bridge passes load test, will be opened next week
Mumbai: IPS officer's husband arrested in Rs 7.4 crore cheating case
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Student found dead at college in Vile Parle cops launch probe

Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe

Updated on: 19 June,2025 05:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Officials from the Vile Parle police station said that they were examining CCTV footage from the premises to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the reason behind the incident. The cops were yet to recover any suicide note from the site of accident

Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe

Following the incident, Mumbai Police officials rushed to the college in Vila Parle and began investigations into the matter. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Student found dead at college in Vile Parle, cops launch probe
x
00:00

A 21-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a college in Vile Parle East in suburban Mumbai on Thursday following which the police has launched a probe into the matter, officials said.

While it is suspected to be a case of suicide, police are also probing if she accidentally fell from a higher floor of the college building, they said.


Officials from the Vile Parle police station are closely examining CCTV footage from the premises to determine the exact sequence of events and establish the reason behind the tragic incident. The cops are yet to recover any suicide note from the site of incident.


“We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the matter. We are not sure if it was a case of suicide or she slipped from the third floor of the building. We are yet to find any suicide note from the incident site,” said a senior officer.

Further investigations are underway, said the police official.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing distress, please reach out for help:

MPower Mental Health Helpline: 1800-120-820050

AASRA / Vandrewala Foundation: 9999666555

iCall (TISS): 9152987821 (Monday–Saturday, 10 am to 8 pm)

Samaritans Mumbai: 8422984528    

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai news vile parle

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK